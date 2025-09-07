Although it’s actually in North East Derbyshire, it lies only about 8 miles south-east of the centre of Sheffield
Our Retro gallery takes a nostalgic look back at the people and places in Killamarsh from the 1950s through to the 2000s. Do you have memories of living or working in the village?
1. Party at the pub
Locals enjoying a Coronation party at the Nags Head pub, Killamarsh, in 1953 Photo: Submitted
2. Street scene
A view of Killamarsh in 1982 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Garden fete
A barrel organ was one of the attractions at Killamarsh Garden fete on June 6th 1960 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Under 11's
During the 1968-69 season, Killamarsh Junior School Under 11 football team were unbeaten, winning the League, Chambers Cup, Beck Cup, Sheffield United Supporters Club Cup and the Vaughan Shield. Back row, left to right: H.Booth, S.Fowler, S.Moore, M.Collins, K.Lacey, G.McVeigh and D.Rose. Front row: S.Pattison, P.Bright, P.Barker, B.Thompson and P.Milner Photo: Barry Thompson