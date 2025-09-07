Sheffield Retro: 19 memorable photos looking back at the village of Killamarsh through the years

Killamarsh is a village and civil parish close to Derbyshire’s border with South Yorkshire.

Although it’s actually in North East Derbyshire, it lies only about 8 miles south-east of the centre of Sheffield

Our Retro gallery takes a nostalgic look back at the people and places in Killamarsh from the 1950s through to the 2000s. Do you have memories of living or working in the village?

Locals enjoying a Coronation party at the Nags Head pub, Killamarsh, in 1953

1. Party at the pub

Locals enjoying a Coronation party at the Nags Head pub, Killamarsh, in 1953 Photo: Submitted

A view of Killamarsh in 1982

2. Street scene

A view of Killamarsh in 1982 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A barrel organ was one of the attractions at Killamarsh Garden fete on June 6th 1960

3. Garden fete

A barrel organ was one of the attractions at Killamarsh Garden fete on June 6th 1960 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

During the 1968-69 season, Killamarsh Junior School Under 11 football team were unbeaten, winning the League, Chambers Cup, Beck Cup, Sheffield United Supporters Club Cup and the Vaughan Shield. Back row, left to right: H.Booth, S.Fowler, S.Moore, M.Collins, K.Lacey, G.McVeigh and D.Rose. Front row: S.Pattison, P.Bright, P.Barker, B.Thompson and P.Milner

4. Under 11's

During the 1968-69 season, Killamarsh Junior School Under 11 football team were unbeaten, winning the League, Chambers Cup, Beck Cup, Sheffield United Supporters Club Cup and the Vaughan Shield. Back row, left to right: H.Booth, S.Fowler, S.Moore, M.Collins, K.Lacey, G.McVeigh and D.Rose. Front row: S.Pattison, P.Bright, P.Barker, B.Thompson and P.Milner Photo: Barry Thompson

