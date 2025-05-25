The pictures include lost pubs, schools, community events and more. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Pub
The former Forum pub on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, pictured in May 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Dress rehearsal
Pictured at Limpsfield Junior school, Jenkin Avenue, Wincobank, where pupils held their dress rehearsal of Bugsy Malone, July 2, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Sculpture
Brendan Ingle with Mayoress Nicola Ashton, Lord Mayor Coun Alan Law, Bridget Ashton and sculptor Saffron Waghorn and friends with the first of the installed glove sculptures at Wincobank, September 19, 2010 Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Tree planting
Local youngsters get stuck into planting trees at the junction of Barrow Road and Newman Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, February 17, 2004 Photo: Barry Richardson
