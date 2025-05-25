A unique collection of throne-like sculptures are a new addition to the Upper Wincobank landscape. Lord Mayor Alan Laws tries out one of the Enchanted Chairs, recently installed near Wincobank Avenue, made by different artists using various materials including cast iron, stone and wood, August 16, 2010A unique collection of throne-like sculptures are a new addition to the Upper Wincobank landscape. Lord Mayor Alan Laws tries out one of the Enchanted Chairs, recently installed near Wincobank Avenue, made by different artists using various materials including cast iron, stone and wood, August 16, 2010
Sheffield retro: 19 lovely photos looking back at the good old days in Wincobank

By Jane Salt
Published 25th May 2025, 16:16 BST
These photos from our archive take a look back at the Sheffield district of Wincobank over the years

The pictures include lost pubs, schools, community events and more. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

The former Forum pub on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, pictured in May 2005

The former Forum pub on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, pictured in May 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell

Pictured at Limpsfield Junior school, Jenkin Avenue, Wincobank, where pupils held their dress rehearsal of Bugsy Malone, July 2, 2004

Pictured at Limpsfield Junior school, Jenkin Avenue, Wincobank, where pupils held their dress rehearsal of Bugsy Malone, July 2, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell

Brendan Ingle with Mayoress Nicola Ashton, Lord Mayor Coun Alan Law, Bridget Ashton and sculptor Saffron Waghorn and friends with the first of the installed glove sculptures at Wincobank, September 19, 2010

Brendan Ingle with Mayoress Nicola Ashton, Lord Mayor Coun Alan Law, Bridget Ashton and sculptor Saffron Waghorn and friends with the first of the installed glove sculptures at Wincobank, September 19, 2010 Photo: Roger Nadal

Local youngsters get stuck into planting trees at the junction of Barrow Road and Newman Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, February 17, 2004

Local youngsters get stuck into planting trees at the junction of Barrow Road and Newman Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, February 17, 2004 Photo: Barry Richardson

