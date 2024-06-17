A search of our archives brings you this gallery of pictures of Sheffield trams from the early horse-drawn trams in the 1800s through to the very last tram to run through Sheffield in 1960.
1. Double decker
Tram No 185 bound for Nether Edge is pictured at Sheffield Moorhead Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Sheffield horse drawn tram no 33
Sheffield horse drawn tram no 33 Photo: Submitted
3. Horse drawn
Sheffield horse drawn tram in Moncrieffe Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield Photo: Submitted
4. Double Deck Tram No 123 at Nethergreen, Sheffield
A double decker Ecclesall Tram No 123 pictured at Nethergreen, Sheffield Photo: Submitted