Sheffield retro: 19 fascinating photos looking back at Sheffield trams

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Fascinating photos showing a time when the old trams ran through Sheffield.

A search of our archives brings you this gallery of pictures of Sheffield trams from the early horse-drawn trams in the 1800s through to the very last tram to run through Sheffield in 1960.

Tram No 185 bound for Nether Edge is pictured at Sheffield Moorhead

1. Double decker

Tram No 185 bound for Nether Edge is pictured at Sheffield Moorhead Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield horse drawn tram no 33

2. Sheffield horse drawn tram no 33

Sheffield horse drawn tram no 33 Photo: Submitted

Sheffield horse drawn tram in Moncrieffe Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield

3. Horse drawn

Sheffield horse drawn tram in Moncrieffe Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield Photo: Submitted

A double decker Ecclesall Tram No 123 pictured at Nethergreen, Sheffield

4. Double Deck Tram No 123 at Nethergreen, Sheffield

A double decker Ecclesall Tram No 123 pictured at Nethergreen, Sheffield Photo: Submitted

