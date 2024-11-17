Our Retro gallery heads back in time to see life around Sheffield in the past. The images show people at work, school days, street scenes and plenty more.
1. Safety first
A car park attendant examining a road safety sign in a car park in Sheffield in January 1937 (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos
2. Nurses
Nursing cadets learn how best to bath a baby in 1935 Photo: Sheffield newspapers
3. Making sock legs
Mrs Jennie Marshall watches work on a machine making sock legs operated by Miss Constance Hall at Arnott Morrison & Co. Hosiery manufacturers, September 8,1958 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Lunch time
School meals being served in Sheffield, circa 1940 Photo: Sheffield Libraries
