Sheffield retro: 19 eye-catching photos showing the Sheffield of yesteryear, including people at work

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Nov 2024, 06:55 GMT
Retro brings you these eye-catching pictures from the Sheffield of yesteryear.

Our Retro gallery heads back in time to see life around Sheffield in the past. The images show people at work, school days, street scenes and plenty more.

A car park attendant examining a road safety sign in a car park in Sheffield in January 1937 (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1. Safety first

A car park attendant examining a road safety sign in a car park in Sheffield in January 1937 (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

Photo Sales
Nursing cadets learn how best to bath a baby in 1935

2. Nurses

Nursing cadets learn how best to bath a baby in 1935 Photo: Sheffield newspapers

Photo Sales
Mrs Jennie Marshall watches work on a machine making sock legs operated by Miss Constance Hall at Arnott Morrison & Co. Hosiery manufacturers, September 8,1958

3. Making sock legs

Mrs Jennie Marshall watches work on a machine making sock legs operated by Miss Constance Hall at Arnott Morrison & Co. Hosiery manufacturers, September 8,1958 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
School meals being served in Sheffield, circa 1940

4. Lunch time

School meals being served in Sheffield, circa 1940 Photo: Sheffield Libraries

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice