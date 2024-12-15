Our photos take a trip down memory lane and include early double glazing being fitted, a policeman directing traffic, old buildings no longer with us, children at play in the street, and much more.
1. Double glazing
The picture shows staff of Ellis Pearson & Co. Ltd. fitting the largest double glazing unit in Sheffield at C & A Modes in 1962 Submitted by Mr L Evers Photo: Nancy Fielder
2. Point duty
A Sheffield City Police Constable on point duty in the city centre, August 17, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Big freeze of 1962
Sheffield City Engineers Department had an "all out" snow clearing campaign, with tons of snow cleared from the city and district being emptied into the River Sheaf on Furnival Road, January 22, 1963 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Playing out
Boys at play in Carbrook Street in the east end before demolition in the 1960's. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.