Sheffield retro: 19 classic photos looking back to the early 1960s

By Jane Salt
Published 15th Dec 2024, 07:30 BST
Our Retro gallery takes a look around Sheffield and the surrounding area in the early 1960s

Our photos take a trip down memory lane and include early double glazing being fitted, a policeman directing traffic, old buildings no longer with us, children at play in the street, and much more.

The picture shows staff of Ellis Pearson & Co. Ltd. fitting the largest double glazing unit in Sheffield at C & A Modes in 1962 Submitted by Mr L Evers

1. Double glazing

The picture shows staff of Ellis Pearson & Co. Ltd. fitting the largest double glazing unit in Sheffield at C & A Modes in 1962 Submitted by Mr L Evers Photo: Nancy Fielder

A Sheffield City Police Constable on point duty in the city centre, August 17, 1961

2. Point duty

A Sheffield City Police Constable on point duty in the city centre, August 17, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield City Engineers Department had an "all out" snow clearing campaign, with tons of snow cleared from the city and district being emptied into the River Sheaf on Furnival Road, January 22, 1963

3. Big freeze of 1962

Sheffield City Engineers Department had an "all out" snow clearing campaign, with tons of snow cleared from the city and district being emptied into the River Sheaf on Furnival Road, January 22, 1963 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Boys at play in Carbrook Street in the east end before demolition in the 1960's.

4. Playing out

Boys at play in Carbrook Street in the east end before demolition in the 1960's. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

