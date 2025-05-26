Prize winners, cheerleaders, weightlifters, cookery lessons, young sculptors and more feature in our retro gallery of photos.
Can you spot yourself or anyone from your school?
1. Gold achievers
Some of the pupils who received gold achievers awards at Bankwood School, Gleadless, Sheffield, left to right: Jodie Hunt (7), Stephen Downing (8), Cherie Buttery (10), Jordan Allen (8), Alex Clarke (7) and Lewis McGann (6), July 23, 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Football coaching
Pictured at All Saints Secondary School, Granville Road, Sheffield, where players and coaches from the NFL Euro League were coaching the pupils at the school, May 21, 1999 Photo: Waistell
3. Weightlifters
Pupils from Chaucer School, Parson Cross, Sheffield, took part in the British schoolgirls weightlifting championships at the University of Bradford. From left, Georgina Dean, Katy Crofts, Andrea Ainley, Kirsty Marsden, and at the front is PE teacher Lucy Simister, March 23, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Fame Academy
Pictured at Myers Grove School, Wood Lane, Sheffield, where the Star EFX Company were meeting pupils to form the Myers Grove Showtime Academy "FAME", the first in the North. Seen, left to right, are Tony Edwards and Darren Lord who run the company with some of the pupils who want to take part in the Academy, June 25, 1999 Photo: Waistell
