Sheffield retro: 18 throwback photos of people enjoying a big night out in the early noughties

By Jane Salt
Published 26th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Twenty years have passed, and here we take a look back at folk enjoying a night out in the clubs and bars of Sheffield in the early 2000s.

Can you see yourself or anyone you know?

From left, Pete, Lou and Sara at 'Gatecrasher', a night held monthly at the Republic nightclub in the city centre, May 2003

1. Gatecrasher

From left, Pete, Lou and Sara at 'Gatecrasher', a night held monthly at the Republic nightclub in the city centre, May 2003Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
At BarOne on Glossop Road were, left to right: Lisa, Poppy and Leanne, November 4, 2003

2. BarOne

At BarOne on Glossop Road were, left to right: Lisa, Poppy and Leanne, November 4, 2003Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
At Bed nighclub were, left to right: Mags, Jan, Kate, Katie and Hannah, September 2003

3. Gone to Bed

At Bed nighclub were, left to right: Mags, Jan, Kate, Katie and Hannah, September 2003Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
At the Cavendish were Naomi Holdsworth and Caroline Ransom, November 2003

4. Cavendish

At the Cavendish were Naomi Holdsworth and Caroline Ransom, November 2003Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.