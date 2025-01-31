It was the year of the poll tax protests, the reopening of the Lyceum Theatre and much more. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Retirement
Mrs Marion Batho retires from Carcroft School, Sheffield, May 25, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Appeal
Marti Caine presents a cheque for £10,000 donated by British Telecom to the Whirlow Hall Farm Trust to help the farm's £80,000 appeal launched earlier this year, July 18, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Focus on Youth
Ecclesfield Police organise a Focus on Youth fortnight for 100 South Yorkshire children at the Niagara Ground, August 17, 1990. Children took part in a River Valley clean up and conservation tasks Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Eager Beaver
An Eager Beaver bus makes its way through the traffic to Crookes, July 1, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
