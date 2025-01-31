Sheffield retro: 18 photos taking a nostalgic look back at Sheffield life in 1990

By Jane Salt
Published 31st Jan 2025, 06:45 BST
A search of our archives brings you these photos taking a look back at all things Sheffield 35 years ago.

It was the year of the poll tax protests, the reopening of the Lyceum Theatre and much more. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Mrs Marion Batho retires from Carcroft School, Sheffield, May 25, 1990

1. Retirement

Mrs Marion Batho retires from Carcroft School, Sheffield, May 25, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Marti Caine presents a cheque for £10,000 donated by British Telecom to the Whirlow Hall Farm Trust to help the farm's £80,000 appeal launched earlier this year, July 18, 1990

2. Appeal

Marti Caine presents a cheque for £10,000 donated by British Telecom to the Whirlow Hall Farm Trust to help the farm's £80,000 appeal launched earlier this year, July 18, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Ecclesfield Police organise a Focus on Youth fortnight for 100 South Yorkshire children at the Niagara Ground, August 17, 1990. Children took part in a River Valley clean up and conservation tasks

3. Focus on Youth

Ecclesfield Police organise a Focus on Youth fortnight for 100 South Yorkshire children at the Niagara Ground, August 17, 1990. Children took part in a River Valley clean up and conservation tasks Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An Eager Beaver bus makes its way through the traffic to Crookes, July 1, 1990

4. Eager Beaver

An Eager Beaver bus makes its way through the traffic to Crookes, July 1, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

