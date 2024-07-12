Sheffield retro: 18 photos looking back at the suburb of Darnall through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 12th Jul 2024, 07:00 GMT
From Victorian times to the early 2000s, here we take a look back at the Sheffield suburb of Darnall through the years.

Do you have memories of living or working in Darnall?

The old Alms Houses, Catley Road, Darnall. These houses led into High Hazels Park and were located next to Darnall Cinema. Photo submitted by Julie Roche

1. Alms houses

The old Alms Houses, Catley Road, Darnall. These houses led into High Hazels Park and were located next to Darnall Cinema. Photo submitted by Julie Roche Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Miners at Darnall dig for outcrop coalin Victorian times

2. Digging for coal

Miners at Darnall dig for outcrop coalin Victorian times Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Junction of Main Road and Prince of Wales Road, Darnall, March 1976

3. Junction

Junction of Main Road and Prince of Wales Road, Darnall, March 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A view of Darnall main road in 1980

4. View

A view of Darnall main road in 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

