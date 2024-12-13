Sheffield retro: 18 photos capturing happy times when snow turned city into a winter wonderland

By Jane Salt
Published 13th Dec 2024, 06:45 BST
Our Retro pictures take a look back at snowy winters in Sheffield through the years.

Is this a sign of things to come, or are snowy winters like the ones shown in our pictures a thing of the past?

These children build an igloo in the deep snow in Sheffield in February 1991, but who are they?

These children build an igloo in the deep snow in Sheffield in February 1991, but who are they? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The bad weather didn't stop these milkmen getting their deliveries through in February 1991

The bad weather didn't stop these milkmen getting their deliveries through in February 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Buses stuck in the snow at Fulwood, Sheffield, December 8, 1990

Buses stuck in the snow at Fulwood, Sheffield, December 8, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Children at Broomhill enjoying the snow in December 1962

Children at Broomhill enjoying the snow in December 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

