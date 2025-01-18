3 . Cinema

The Oxford Picture Palace, Addy Street, Upperthorpe, was opened in a converted Unitarian chapel on December 15, 1913. The cinema seated around 900. In 1920 the Oxford became part of Heeley & Amalgamated Cinemas and was taken over by the Star Group in January 1955. The Oxford survived until August 15, 1964. The final films were Two Way Stretch and I'm Alright Jack. The building was later demolished. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers