Sheffield retro: 18 of the best photos showing Sheffield suburb of Upperthorpe through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 18th Jan 2025, 07:30 GMT
Retro takes a look back at the Sheffield suburb of Upperthorpe

A search of our archive brings you this gallery of pictures looking back at the life and times of the people of Upperthorpe over the years. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

A corner shop at Upperthorpe in the 1960s

A corner shop at Upperthorpe in the 1960s Photo: Submitted

Ladies at Upperthorpe Laundry, Sheffield, May 1990

Ladies at Upperthorpe Laundry, Sheffield, May 1990 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Oxford Picture Palace, Addy Street, Upperthorpe, was opened in a converted Unitarian chapel on December 15, 1913. The cinema seated around 900. In 1920 the Oxford became part of Heeley & Amalgamated Cinemas and was taken over by the Star Group in January 1955. The Oxford survived until August 15, 1964. The final films were Two Way Stretch and I'm Alright Jack. The building was later demolished.

The Oxford Picture Palace, Addy Street, Upperthorpe, was opened in a converted Unitarian chapel on December 15, 1913. The cinema seated around 900. In 1920 the Oxford became part of Heeley & Amalgamated Cinemas and was taken over by the Star Group in January 1955. The Oxford survived until August 15, 1964. The final films were Two Way Stretch and I'm Alright Jack. The building was later demolished. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Canadian James Burkett planned to reopen the Blake Hotel, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, which had been closed for several years, October 23, 2010

Canadian James Burkett planned to reopen the Blake Hotel, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, which had been closed for several years, October 23, 2010 Photo: Stuart Hastings

