Sheffield retro: 18 of the best photos looking back at the Sheffield suburb of Beighton

By Jane Salt
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:05 BST
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at the life and times of the people of Beighton in the nineties and noughties

Beighton was a small village which only became part of Sheffield in 1967, having previously been in the county of Derbyshire.

Our photos feature pubs, schools, organisations and more. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Twins Sara and Jake Green, 14, lean aginst the pole with friends at the bus stop they use to get from Beighton to Aston Comprehensive.The bus service is under threat after Mainline has looked into scrapping the service, October 1, 2000

1. Bus service

Twins Sara and Jake Green, 14, lean aginst the pole with friends at the bus stop they use to get from Beighton to Aston Comprehensive.The bus service is under threat after Mainline has looked into scrapping the service, October 1, 2000 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
Lee Foulston, Karen Stephenson and Neil Smith of Damon's Restaurant, Beighton, Sheffield, July 13, 1998

2. Damon's interior

Lee Foulston, Karen Stephenson and Neil Smith of Damon's Restaurant, Beighton, Sheffield, July 13, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Damon's Restaurant, Beighton, Sheffield, September 2006

3. Damon's

Damon's Restaurant, Beighton, Sheffield, September 2006 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
A Kiveton Park to Bolsover coal train about to trundle across Beighton level crossing in January 1991

4. Station

A Kiveton Park to Bolsover coal train about to trundle across Beighton level crossing in January 1991 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice