Sheffield retro: 18 of the best photos looking back at Sheffield in 2001, including old pubs and schools

By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 06:45 BST
Retro takes a look back at goings on in Sheffield in the year 2001.

Pubs, schools, organisations and remembering 9/11 all feature in our Retro gallery. Do the pictures bring back memories for you?

Henry's Cafe Bar, Cambridge Street, Sheffield, June 27, 2001

1. Henry's

Henry's Cafe Bar, Cambridge Street, Sheffield, June 27, 2001 Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

The remains of the Town Hall 'egg box' extensions, December 28, 2001

2. Demolition

The remains of the Town Hall 'egg box' extensions, December 28, 2001 Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

Unicycle fun at the Crookes Festival, July 21, 2001

3. Festival

Unicycle fun at the Crookes Festival, July 21, 2001 Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

Nirmals Indian restaurant, Glossop Road, Sheffield, April 6, 2001

4. Restaurant

Nirmals Indian restaurant, Glossop Road, Sheffield, April 6, 2001 Photo: Andrew Partridge

