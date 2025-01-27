Sheffield retro: 18 of the best photos looking back at Mosborough through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 27th Jan 2025, 06:45 BST
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at goings on in the village of Mosborough from the seventies to the noughties.

Once a village in Derbyshire, boundary changes in 1967 resulted in Mosborough being transferred to the Metropolitan District of Sheffield in South Yorkshire. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Children climb the walls of Mosborough Castle in 1973

1. King of the castle

Children climb the walls of Mosborough Castle in 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Albert Cooling, head caretaker at Westfield school, Mosborough, pictured with one of his models of a steam engine he has made, April 10, 1975

2. Model maker

Albert Cooling, head caretaker at Westfield school, Mosborough, pictured with one of his models of a steam engine he has made, April 10, 1975 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
A look along the High Street, Mosborough, 1980

3. High Street

A look along the High Street, Mosborough, 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Dennis and Ann Daly, at the Townships Club, Westfield, Mosborough, December 13, 1985

4. Townships Club

Dennis and Ann Daly, at the Townships Club, Westfield, Mosborough, December 13, 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldDerbyshireSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice