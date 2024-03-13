Can you remember the Army & General Store on St Paul’s Parade, did you buy your shirts from Harrington’s in the Castle Market, or visit the courtyard at the Stonehouse Pub?
1. Army Stores
The Army & General Store, St. Paul's Parade, Sheffield, in the 1980s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Market stall
The shirt department of Harrington's, Castle Market, Sheffield, June 17, 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. George Senior
George Senior & Sons Limited, Steel Manufacturers, Ponds Forge, Sheffield, pictured iin April 1988, on the site of the soon to be built swimming pool Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Leah's Yard
As Leah's Yard, Cambridge Street, undergoes a major refurbishment, here we take a look inside in 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers