Sheffield retro: 18 of the best photos looking back at all things Sheffield in the 1980s

These retro photos taken in Sheffield look back at the 1980s, showing the many changes that have taken place.
By Jane Salt
Published 13th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

Can you remember the Army & General Store on St Paul’s Parade, did you buy your shirts from Harrington’s in the Castle Market, or visit the courtyard at the Stonehouse Pub?

The Army & General Store, St. Paul's Parade, Sheffield, in the 1980s

1. Army Stores

The Army & General Store, St. Paul's Parade, Sheffield, in the 1980s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The shirt department of Harrington's, Castle Market, Sheffield, June 17, 1987

2. Market stall

The shirt department of Harrington's, Castle Market, Sheffield, June 17, 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
George Senior & Sons Limited, Steel Manufacturers, Ponds Forge, Sheffield, pictured iin April 1988, on the site of the soon to be built swimming pool

3. George Senior

George Senior & Sons Limited, Steel Manufacturers, Ponds Forge, Sheffield, pictured iin April 1988, on the site of the soon to be built swimming pool Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
As Leah's Yard, Cambridge Street, undergoes a major refurbishment, here we take a look inside in 1989

4. Leah's Yard

As Leah's Yard, Cambridge Street, undergoes a major refurbishment, here we take a look inside in 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield