Sheffield retro: 18 of the best photos looking back at 1975

This gallery of fascinating photographs takes a look back at happenings in Sheffield in 1975.
Famous visitors, refuse collectors and a tripe queen are just some of the photos in our retro gallery from 1975.

Margaret Thatcher, then leader of the opposition, visits Osborn Steels, Sheffield, in March 1975

1. Osborn Steels

Margaret Thatcher, then leader of the opposition, visits Osborn Steels, Sheffield, in March 1975 Photo: Shefield Newspapers

Hillsborough Boys Club boxers with Ronald Crookes, left, Freddie Smith, centre, and Henry Hall on the right, April 23, 1975

2. Boys Club

Hillsborough Boys Club boxers with Ronald Crookes, left, Freddie Smith, centre, and Henry Hall on the right, April 23, 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Lord Mayor, Ald Smith, lends a hand at John Eaton's Almshouses, Bunting Nook, Sheffield, as part of the Scouts Bob-a-Job week, April 17, 1975

3. Scouts

The Lord Mayor, Ald Smith, lends a hand at John Eaton's Almshouses, Bunting Nook, Sheffield, as part of the Scouts Bob-a-Job week, April 17, 1975 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

How the rubbish was collected by the council refuse collectors back in September 1975

4. Binmen

How the rubbish was collected by the council refuse collectors back in September 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

