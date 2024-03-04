Many of the hospitals featured have now been demolished. Few will remember the Crimicar Lane Isolation Hospital that closed in 1956, but some of the hospitals featured have closed in more recent times.
Some have been turned into homes.
Do you have memories of these hospitals?
1. Middlewood
The former psychiatric Middlewood Hospital, Sheffield, November 1975. The site now houses luxury flats. Photo: Julia Armstrong
2. Interior
A view inside a ward at the old Middlewood Hospital, Sheffield. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Patients
Patients at the day unit of Winter Street Hospital, Sheffield, undergoing physiotherapy and occupational therapy, October 1972. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Winter Street
Winter Street Hospital (later St George's Hospital), Sheffield, opened in 1881 and closed in 1976. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers