Christmas at Crimicar Lane Hospital in 1925. Crimicar Lane Hospital and Sanatorium was opened in November1902 for the reception of smallpox cases. It consisted of two wards, each accommodating 21 beds; an isolation block accommodating four wards each with two beds; also an administrative block, laundry and disinfector. Prior to the First World War the hospital was primarily for cases of smallpox, but consumptive (tuberculosis) patients were admitted if smallpox cases were lacking.Christmas at Crimicar Lane Hospital in 1925. Crimicar Lane Hospital and Sanatorium was opened in November1902 for the reception of smallpox cases. It consisted of two wards, each accommodating 21 beds; an isolation block accommodating four wards each with two beds; also an administrative block, laundry and disinfector. Prior to the First World War the hospital was primarily for cases of smallpox, but consumptive (tuberculosis) patients were admitted if smallpox cases were lacking.
Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos of Sheffield's lost hospitals from over the years after demolision and closure

Our gallery of pictures takes a look back at the hospitals in Sheffield that have closed over the years
By Jane Salt
Published 4th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

Many of the hospitals features have now been demolished. Few will remember the Crimicar Lane Isolation Hospital that closed in 1956, but some of the hospitals featured have closed in more recent times.

Some have been turned into homes.

Do you have memories of these hospitals?

The former psychiatric Middlewood Hospital, Sheffield, November 1975. The site now houses luxury flats.

1. Middlewood

The former psychiatric Middlewood Hospital, Sheffield, November 1975. The site now houses luxury flats. Photo: Julia Armstrong

A view inside a ward at the old Middlewood Hospital, Sheffield.

2. Interior

A view inside a ward at the old Middlewood Hospital, Sheffield. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Patients at the day unit of Winter Street Hospital, Sheffield, undergoing physiotherapy and occupational therapy, October 1972.

3. Patients

Patients at the day unit of Winter Street Hospital, Sheffield, undergoing physiotherapy and occupational therapy, October 1972. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Winter Street Hospital (later St George's Hospital), Sheffield, opened in 1881 and closed in 1976.

4. Winter Street

Winter Street Hospital (later St George's Hospital), Sheffield, opened in 1881 and closed in 1976. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

