A search of our archives brings you a selection of our favourite photographs from Sheffield in 1964.
1. Fitzalan Square
The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centrePhoto: Sheffield Newspapers
2. End of an era
Demolition is underway of the Cole Brothers Limited department store, Fargate, Sheffield, October 15, 1964Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Pond Hill
The old GPO sorting office in Pond Hill, Sheffield, 1964Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Post
Christmas parcels being unloaded at the Burgess Road depot of the Sheffield GPO to be sorted for despatch, December 1964Photo: Sheffield Newspapers