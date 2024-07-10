Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos looking back to 1964

By Jane Salt
Published 10th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Retro is taking a nostalgic look back at all things Sheffield 60 years ago.

A search of our archives brings you a selection of our favourite photographs from Sheffield in 1964.

The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre

1. Fitzalan Square

The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centrePhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

Demolition is underway of the Cole Brothers Limited department store, Fargate, Sheffield, October 15, 1964

2. End of an era

Demolition is underway of the Cole Brothers Limited department store, Fargate, Sheffield, October 15, 1964Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The old GPO sorting office in Pond Hill, Sheffield, 1964

3. Pond Hill

The old GPO sorting office in Pond Hill, Sheffield, 1964Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Christmas parcels being unloaded at the Burgess Road depot of the Sheffield GPO to be sorted for despatch, December 1964

4. Post

Christmas parcels being unloaded at the Burgess Road depot of the Sheffield GPO to be sorted for despatch, December 1964Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

