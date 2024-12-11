Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos looking back at Sheffield schooldays in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 11th Dec 2024, 06:45 BST
Our Retro gallery of photographs captures schooldays in Sheffield during the 1990s.

Our photos include school plays, visits from Santa and local sports stars and much more. Take a look through and see if you can recognise anyone you know.

Pictured at Limpsfield Junior School, Jenkin Ave, Wincobank, Sheffield, where pupils and staff were in festive dress for their early morning cross country run from the school, December 17, 1998

1. Cross country run

Pictured at Limpsfield Junior School, Jenkin Ave, Wincobank, Sheffield, where pupils and staff were in festive dress for their early morning cross country run from the school, December 17, 1998 Photo: Waistell

Pupils from St. Patrick's RC Primary School in Sheffield Lane Top explore Charlie's Cabinet of Curiosities with Alan Hall. Pictured left to right are Matthew Gordon, Lawrence Crookes, Carly Wild, Jennifer Hall and Alex Fearn, October 1999

2. Cabinet of Curiosities

Pupils from St. Patrick's RC Primary School in Sheffield Lane Top explore Charlie's Cabinet of Curiosities with Alan Hall. Pictured left to right are Matthew Gordon, Lawrence Crookes, Carly Wild, Jennifer Hall and Alex Fearn, October 1999 Photo: Submitted

Pictured at Beck Road Primary school, Sheffield, where children dressed as book characters to mark the launch of their new library. Seen are children with Cameron Gregg (7) cutting the tape to open the library, July 1998

3. New library

Pictured at Beck Road Primary school, Sheffield, where children dressed as book characters to mark the launch of their new library. Seen are children with Cameron Gregg (7) cutting the tape to open the library, July 1998 Photo: Waistell

Sheffield United's Football in the Community Programme visited Park Hill Primary School on Duke St, Sheffield, to give pupils a training session as part of the school's health week, May 1997

4. Football in the Community

Sheffield United's Football in the Community Programme visited Park Hill Primary School on Duke St, Sheffield, to give pupils a training session as part of the school's health week, May 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis

