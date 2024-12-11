Our photos include school plays, visits from Santa and local sports stars and much more. Take a look through and see if you can recognise anyone you know.
1. Cross country run
Pictured at Limpsfield Junior School, Jenkin Ave, Wincobank, Sheffield, where pupils and staff were in festive dress for their early morning cross country run from the school, December 17, 1998 Photo: Waistell
2. Cabinet of Curiosities
Pupils from St. Patrick's RC Primary School in Sheffield Lane Top explore Charlie's Cabinet of Curiosities with Alan Hall. Pictured left to right are Matthew Gordon, Lawrence Crookes, Carly Wild, Jennifer Hall and Alex Fearn, October 1999 Photo: Submitted
3. New library
Pictured at Beck Road Primary school, Sheffield, where children dressed as book characters to mark the launch of their new library. Seen are children with Cameron Gregg (7) cutting the tape to open the library, July 1998 Photo: Waistell
4. Football in the Community
Sheffield United's Football in the Community Programme visited Park Hill Primary School on Duke St, Sheffield, to give pupils a training session as part of the school's health week, May 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.