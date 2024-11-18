How many can you remember?
1. Sportsman Inn
Jill Hoffman and Mike Kilner, behind the bar at the Sportsman Inn, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, November 2, 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Bridge Inn
Mine Hosts, Sally and Jim Robinson with Tom Cobleigh area manager Tim Young , right, at the classic car show at the Bridge Inn, Ridgeway, Sheffield, June 9, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings
3. Crown
Landlady Nina Crownshaw {centre) and staff at the Crown Inn, Totley, July 1996 Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Pulling a pint
Pictured at the Gardeners Rest Pub, Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, where Landlord Eddy Munnelly is seen pulling beer from the barrel, February 1999 Photo: Waistell
