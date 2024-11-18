Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos looking back at Sheffield pubs in the 90s

By Jane Salt
Published 18th Nov 2024, 06:45 GMT
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at Sheffield pubs and their landlords and landladies in the 1990s

How many can you remember?

Jill Hoffman and Mike Kilner, behind the bar at the Sportsman Inn, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, November 2, 1998

1. Sportsman Inn

Jill Hoffman and Mike Kilner, behind the bar at the Sportsman Inn, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, November 2, 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal

Mine Hosts, Sally and Jim Robinson with Tom Cobleigh area manager Tim Young , right, at the classic car show at the Bridge Inn, Ridgeway, Sheffield, June 9, 1997

2. Bridge Inn

Mine Hosts, Sally and Jim Robinson with Tom Cobleigh area manager Tim Young , right, at the classic car show at the Bridge Inn, Ridgeway, Sheffield, June 9, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Landlady Nina Crownshaw {centre) and staff at the Crown Inn, Totley, July 1996

3. Crown

Landlady Nina Crownshaw {centre) and staff at the Crown Inn, Totley, July 1996 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Pictured at the Gardeners Rest Pub, Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, where Landlord Eddy Munnelly is seen pulling beer from the barrel, February 1999

4. Pulling a pint

Pictured at the Gardeners Rest Pub, Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, where Landlord Eddy Munnelly is seen pulling beer from the barrel, February 1999 Photo: Waistell

