Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos looking back at Penistone Road

By Jane Salt
Published 11th May 2024, 06:00 BST
These old photos take you back in time in and around Sheffield’s Penistone Road

Now one of Sheffield’s busiest streets, here we look back at a time of old shops, pigeon lofts and when lorries apparently left the road and crashed into shops quite frequently!

Mrs Margaret Brooks' shop in Penistone Road was just one of many that was hit by passing lorries in a period of five months. This was the scene on August 22, 1961

1. Lorry crash

Mrs Margaret Brooks' shop in Penistone Road was just one of many that was hit by passing lorries in a period of five months. This was the scene on August 22, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Owner of the shop, Mrs Margaret Brooks (left) and assistant Mrs Norma Betts, survey the damage to the frontage of their Penistone Road Shop, August 22, 1961

2. Damage

Owner of the shop, Mrs Margaret Brooks (left) and assistant Mrs Norma Betts, survey the damage to the frontage of their Penistone Road Shop, August 22, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A roof top view of the developments at the corner of Penistone Road and Parkside Road where the corner has been removed. In the background are the lighting towers of Sheffield Wednesday's football ground, June 1, 1961

3. Developments

A roof top view of the developments at the corner of Penistone Road and Parkside Road where the corner has been removed. In the background are the lighting towers of Sheffield Wednesday's football ground, June 1, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Penistone Road, Sheffield, near the junction with Upper Slack, in March 1963. Pictured are the newsagents Achibald McGibbon and other businesses

4. Shops

Penistone Road, Sheffield, near the junction with Upper Slack, in March 1963. Pictured are the newsagents Achibald McGibbon and other businesses Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

