Our photos will take you back almost thirty years and include famous faces, super slimmers, awards, school days and much more.
Take a look through and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
1. Famous author
Overall winner of the Children's Book Awards, Jacqueline Wilson reads from her book 'Double Act' to children from Marcliffe Primary School, Sheffield, at Ponds Forge, November 12, 1996 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Hinde House
Boxer, Ryan Rhodes squares up to pupils from Hinde House School, outside the newly reopened section. Pictured, left to right: Matt Hodson (16), Alison Sheard (16), Helen Brand (15), Sarah Sidebottom (15) and Chris Radcliffe (15), November 11, 1996 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Thank you
PC Stuart Hancock (centre) with Tinsley Lifestyle youngsters before their trip to Cleethorpes Pleasure Island Theme Park, as a thank you for their cleanup around Tinsley and other charity work, July 24, 1996 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. New Club
The new Adelphi Night Club, Old Cinema, Attercliffe, pictured in June 1996 Photo: Roger Nadal
