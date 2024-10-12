Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos looking back at 1996, including famous faces and school days

By Jane Salt
Published 12th Oct 2024, 07:00 GMT
Retro takes a look back at what the good people of Sheffield were up to in 1996.

Our photos will take you back almost thirty years and include famous faces, super slimmers, awards, school days and much more.

Take a look through and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Overall winner of the Children's Book Awards, Jacqueline Wilson reads from her book 'Double Act' to children from Marcliffe Primary School, Sheffield, at Ponds Forge, November 12, 1996

1. Famous author

Overall winner of the Children's Book Awards, Jacqueline Wilson reads from her book 'Double Act' to children from Marcliffe Primary School, Sheffield, at Ponds Forge, November 12, 1996 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Boxer, Ryan Rhodes squares up to pupils from Hinde House School, outside the newly reopened section. Pictured, left to right: Matt Hodson (16), Alison Sheard (16), Helen Brand (15), Sarah Sidebottom (15) and Chris Radcliffe (15), November 11, 1996

2. Hinde House

Boxer, Ryan Rhodes squares up to pupils from Hinde House School, outside the newly reopened section. Pictured, left to right: Matt Hodson (16), Alison Sheard (16), Helen Brand (15), Sarah Sidebottom (15) and Chris Radcliffe (15), November 11, 1996 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
PC Stuart Hancock (centre) with Tinsley Lifestyle youngsters before their trip to Cleethorpes Pleasure Island Theme Park, as a thank you for their cleanup around Tinsley and other charity work, July 24, 1996

3. Thank you

PC Stuart Hancock (centre) with Tinsley Lifestyle youngsters before their trip to Cleethorpes Pleasure Island Theme Park, as a thank you for their cleanup around Tinsley and other charity work, July 24, 1996 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
The new Adelphi Night Club, Old Cinema, Attercliffe, pictured in June 1996

4. New Club

The new Adelphi Night Club, Old Cinema, Attercliffe, pictured in June 1996 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice