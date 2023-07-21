News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos from city's bingo halls over the years, including big winners

Eyes down for these great photos of people enjoying a night out at Sheffield’s bingo halls over the years.
By Robert Cumber
Published 21st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

We’ve trawled The Star’s archives to bring you a full house of images showing people having a good time at bingo halls around the city. This retro photo gallery also includes some of the big winners over the years from the Star Bingo competition.

Among those pictured is factory worker Paula Young, who became Britain’s biggest bingo winner when she scooped the £953,000 jackpot at her local Gala Club in Sheffield, in what was only her eighth time playing the game.

Pictured is Jamie Butler, bingo caller at Mecca Bingo, on Penistone Road, Sheffield, with some of the other staff there.

1. Mecca Bingo

Pictured is Jamie Butler, bingo caller at Mecca Bingo, on Penistone Road, Sheffield, with some of the other staff there. Photo: Steve Ellis

Pictured at the Gala Bingo club, on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, are Julia Ash and Debbie Taylor.

2. Joy at Gala Bingo

Pictured at the Gala Bingo club, on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, are Julia Ash and Debbie Taylor. Photo: M.Waistell

Pictured at Vardon Bingo Hall, on Kilner Way, Sheffield, in 1997 are Carley McCoy and Jackie Aitken.

3. Vardon Bingo Hall

Pictured at Vardon Bingo Hall, on Kilner Way, Sheffield, in 1997 are Carley McCoy and Jackie Aitken. Photo: Waistell

Pictured at the Gala Bingo club, on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, in 2001 is Monica Barton.

4. Bingo fun

Pictured at the Gala Bingo club, on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, in 2001 is Monica Barton. Photo: M.Waistell

