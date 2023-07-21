Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos from city's bingo halls over the years, including big winners
Eyes down for these great photos of people enjoying a night out at Sheffield’s bingo halls over the years.
By Robert Cumber
Published 21st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
We’ve trawled The Star’s archives to bring you a full house of images showing people having a good time at bingo halls around the city. This retro photo gallery also includes some of the big winners over the years from the Star Bingo competition.
Among those pictured is factory worker Paula Young, who became Britain’s biggest bingo winner when she scooped the £953,000 jackpot at her local Gala Club in Sheffield, in what was only her eighth time playing the game.
