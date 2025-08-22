The victorious High Storrs team, left to right, back row: Amy Buchanan, Freya Shelton, Grace Clough (captain), Megan McArt, Gabriella Turner, Laura Spence and Olivia Ellison. Front row: Emma Renwick, Shahmin Khanum and Ruth Pearn at the South Yorkshire Girls Y7/8 Basketball finals at the English Institute of Sport on April 22, 2004placeholder image
The victorious High Storrs team, left to right, back row: Amy Buchanan, Freya Shelton, Grace Clough (captain), Megan McArt, Gabriella Turner, Laura Spence and Olivia Ellison. Front row: Emma Renwick, Shahmin Khanum and Ruth Pearn at the South Yorkshire Girls Y7/8 Basketball finals at the English Institute of Sport on April 22, 2004

Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos certain to bring back memories for girls' sports teams over the years

By Jane Salt
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
As the Lionesses proudly celebrate proudly winning the Women’s Euro 2025 Championships, here we take a look back at some of our local girls’ sporting achievements in the early 2000s.

It’s not just about the football, our photos include girls rugby, netball, rounders, cross country, boxing, basketball, hockey and rounders from 20 or more years ago.

Can you see yourself or anyone you know?

Sheffield Wednesdays under 10s girls football team pictured with all their trophies on August 10, 2004

1. Football

Sheffield Wednesdays under 10s girls football team pictured with all their trophies on August 10, 2004 Photo: submitted

Members of the Stocksbridge U12's girls netball team who won the Sheffield District Netball Championships. Back row, from left: Katii Bray, Jessica Hulme, Jacqui Robinson (teacher), Liene O'Sullivan and Aimie Brooks. Front row: Sarah Needham, Laura Brooks, Nicola Siddall, Terri Moffett and Natalie Shouter, on March 14, 2001

2. Netball

Members of the Stocksbridge U12's girls netball team who won the Sheffield District Netball Championships. Back row, from left: Katii Bray, Jessica Hulme, Jacqui Robinson (teacher), Liene O'Sullivan and Aimie Brooks. Front row: Sarah Needham, Laura Brooks, Nicola Siddall, Terri Moffett and Natalie Shouter, on March 14, 2001 Photo: Barry Richardson

Dobcroft Junior School girls who are through to the final in the England Schools FA Cup on June 7, 2005

3. FA Cup

Dobcroft Junior School girls who are through to the final in the England Schools FA Cup on June 7, 2005 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Handsworth School girls football team who are through to the 5-a-side national finals, left to right: Laura Smith, Beth Brown, Lottie Rogerson, teacher Steph McCoy, Helen Wilkinson, Lauren Butler and Gemma Butler, on March 3, 2004

4. National finals

Handsworth School girls football team who are through to the 5-a-side national finals, left to right: Laura Smith, Beth Brown, Lottie Rogerson, teacher Steph McCoy, Helen Wilkinson, Lauren Butler and Gemma Butler, on March 3, 2004 Photo: Stuart Hastings

