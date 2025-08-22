It’s not just about the football, our photos include girls rugby, netball, rounders, cross country, boxing, basketball, hockey and rounders from 20 or more years ago.
Can you see yourself or anyone you know?
1. Football
Sheffield Wednesdays under 10s girls football team pictured with all their trophies on August 10, 2004 Photo: submitted
2. Netball
Members of the Stocksbridge U12's girls netball team who won the Sheffield District Netball Championships. Back row, from left: Katii Bray, Jessica Hulme, Jacqui Robinson (teacher), Liene O'Sullivan and Aimie Brooks. Front row: Sarah Needham, Laura Brooks, Nicola Siddall, Terri Moffett and Natalie Shouter, on March 14, 2001 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. FA Cup
Dobcroft Junior School girls who are through to the final in the England Schools FA Cup on June 7, 2005 Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. National finals
Handsworth School girls football team who are through to the 5-a-side national finals, left to right: Laura Smith, Beth Brown, Lottie Rogerson, teacher Steph McCoy, Helen Wilkinson, Lauren Butler and Gemma Butler, on March 3, 2004 Photo: Stuart Hastings