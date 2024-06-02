Can you recognise anyone you know in these pictures?
1. Young Engineers
Pictured at Intake Primary school, Mansfield Road, Sheffield, where pupils who entered the 'Today's Engineers Making a Better World' competition are seen. The competition attracted 6000 entries nationally. Seen at the front, left to right, are the overall winner James Marshall, who won £1,000 for his school, and Lee Drummond who came in the first 60 to win a Today's Engineer watch. In the background are others in the class who entered the competition, June 15, 2000 Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Mentor
Pictured at Abbeydale Grange School, Hastings Road, Sheffield, where ex-Sharks player Adrian Anderson is now a learning mentor at the school. He is seen with some of the school pupils in November 2000 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)
3. Bridging Blocks
Pupils from Year 6 at Ann's Grove Primary School using the Star's Bridging Blocks maths books. They are, left to right, Daniel Lawless, Jenny Sam, teacher Karen Allott, Luke Ebanks and Katie Ward, July 20, 2000 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)
4. Presentations
Summer school presentations at Bradfield School, Worrall. With the children are, Sue Parnall, left, summer school group organiser and Jane Powell of Star holidays, right, August 2000 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)