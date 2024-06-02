1 . Young Engineers

Pictured at Intake Primary school, Mansfield Road, Sheffield, where pupils who entered the 'Today's Engineers Making a Better World' competition are seen. The competition attracted 6000 entries nationally. Seen at the front, left to right, are the overall winner James Marshall, who won £1,000 for his school, and Lee Drummond who came in the first 60 to win a Today's Engineer watch. In the background are others in the class who entered the competition, June 15, 2000 Photo: Mike Waistell