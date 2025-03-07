Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic photos capturing infant school days in the 90s and noughties

These adorable photos show infant school children around the city more than 20 years ago.
Learning to cook, a Shakespeare workshop, young gardeners and much more feature in our Retro gallery.
Can you recognise a younger you or anyone you know?
1. Centenary
Infants in the nursery class at Gleadless Primary School dressed in costumes for the school's centenary celebrations, June 24 1998 Photo: Stuart Hastings
2. Cheque presentation
Brendan Ingle and Naseem Hamed hand over a cheque to Pat Poole, head teacher at Wincobank Infants School, with some of the pupils cheering them on, July 10, 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells
3. Fairground rides
Ecclesall infants created fairground rides from cardboard. Pictured at the front with their log flume are, left to right, James Muggleton (7), Tom Outram (7) and Matthew Richardson (7), July 15, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells
4. Milk time
Youngsters from the Y2 class at Pye Bank Nursery & Infant School, Andover Street, Pitsmoor, drinking their school milk, left to right: Manal Alhakam, Jamal Neita, Elina Desaine and Hussein Adnan, February 29, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis