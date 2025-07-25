Do you remember Wilson Peck, the Sideway Cafe on Chapel Walk, boating at Forge Dam, the old Palace Cinema on Union Street, or Sharman’s Grocery store on West Street?
These are just some of the images in our fascinating retro gallery of pictures from a bygone era.
1. Music store
The Wilson Peck Music Centre on the corner of Leopold Street and Barkers Pool, Sheffield, in the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. New Cole's
The new Cole Brothers departmet store is under contruction in Barkers Pool, Sheffield, on April 3, 1963 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Exhibition
The Sheffield Auxiliary Fire Service gave an exhibition on the Moor and our picture shows young visitors trying their hand at one of the hoses into the portable dam on October 7, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Sidewalk
A look inside the Sidewalk Cafe, Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in September 1960 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.