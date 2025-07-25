Fargate, Sheffield, is busy with shoppers in the early 1960splaceholder image
Sheffield retro: 18 memory lane photos capturing life in the Steel City in the early 1960s

By Jane Salt
Published 25th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
These nostalgic photos from our archive take us on a trip down memory lane to Sheffield in the early 1960s.

Do you remember Wilson Peck, the Sideway Cafe on Chapel Walk, boating at Forge Dam, the old Palace Cinema on Union Street, or Sharman’s Grocery store on West Street?

These are just some of the images in our fascinating retro gallery of pictures from a bygone era.

The Wilson Peck Music Centre on the corner of Leopold Street and Barkers Pool, Sheffield, in the 1960s

1. Music store

The Wilson Peck Music Centre on the corner of Leopold Street and Barkers Pool, Sheffield, in the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The new Cole Brothers departmet store is under contruction in Barkers Pool, Sheffield, on April 3, 1963

2. New Cole's

The new Cole Brothers departmet store is under contruction in Barkers Pool, Sheffield, on April 3, 1963 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Sheffield Auxiliary Fire Service gave an exhibition on the Moor and our picture shows young visitors trying their hand at one of the hoses into the portable dam on October 7, 1961

3. Exhibition

The Sheffield Auxiliary Fire Service gave an exhibition on the Moor and our picture shows young visitors trying their hand at one of the hoses into the portable dam on October 7, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A look inside the Sidewalk Cafe, Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in September 1960

4. Sidewalk

A look inside the Sidewalk Cafe, Chapel Walk, Sheffield, in September 1960 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

