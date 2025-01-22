Sheffield retro: 18 memorable photos looking back at Sheffield in 1999

By Jane Salt
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 06:45 BST
A search of our archives brings you these photographs taking you back to all things Sheffield in 1999.

Shops, pubs, restaurants, people and more feature in our Retro gallery. Do you remember these memories from Sheffield?

Shop assistants Tim Forbes and Andy Delaney celebrate winning the "Wine Merchant of the Year" title at Oddbins on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, October 14, 1999

1. Oddbins wins!

Shop assistants Tim Forbes and Andy Delaney celebrate winning the "Wine Merchant of the Year" title at Oddbins on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, October 14, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)

The printed music department at Sheffield's Wilson Peck store, October 1, 1999

2. Wilson Peck

The printed music department at Sheffield's Wilson Peck store, October 1, 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal

Visitors at the National Centre for Popular Music, Sheffield, April 5, 1999

3. Visitors

Visitors at the National Centre for Popular Music, Sheffield, April 5, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge

The Mojo Bar at The National Centre for Popular Music, March 16, 1999

4. Bar

The Mojo Bar at The National Centre for Popular Music, March 16, 1999 Photo: Dean Atkins

