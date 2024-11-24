Sheffield retro: 18 heartwarming photos looking back at Operation Christmas Child and the joy it has brought

By Jane Salt
Published 24th Nov 2024, 06:30 GMT
Across the region, church groups, organisations, schools, pubs and individuals have been busy in recent weeks filling Christmas shoeboxes for distribution to children in need all over the globe.

Here we take a look back at some of the willing Operation Christmas Child volunteers over the years who have helped bring joy to children in countries across the world. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Members of the 20th St Andrew's Brownies wrapping and decorating shoeboxes full of gifts for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal, October 20, 2006

1. Lending a hand

Members of the 20th St Andrew's Brownies wrapping and decorating shoeboxes full of gifts for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal, October 20, 2006 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Left to right: Hamza Ilyas, Rebekah Bennett, Morghan Rhone, Freddie Hallows and Roshan Woods with shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, at Clifford C of E Infants School, Sheffield, October 3, 2005

2. Ready to go

Left to right: Hamza Ilyas, Rebekah Bennett, Morghan Rhone, Freddie Hallows and Roshan Woods with shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, at Clifford C of E Infants School, Sheffield, October 3, 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Packing the shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child are Jane Simmonds, volunteer driver Frank Berry, warehouse manager Jenny Green, duty manager Jenny Pickering, volunteer drivers Ian Green and Brian Rodgers, November 2010

3. Volunteers

Packing the shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child are Jane Simmonds, volunteer driver Frank Berry, warehouse manager Jenny Green, duty manager Jenny Pickering, volunteer drivers Ian Green and Brian Rodgers, November 2010 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Pictured at Birley Community Primary school, Hayfield Crescent, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with some of the hundreds of gift filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, December 7, 2004

4. Hundreds of shoeboxes

Pictured at Birley Community Primary school, Hayfield Crescent, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with some of the hundreds of gift filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, December 7, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice