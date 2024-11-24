Here we take a look back at some of the willing Operation Christmas Child volunteers over the years who have helped bring joy to children in countries across the world. Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Lending a hand
Members of the 20th St Andrew's Brownies wrapping and decorating shoeboxes full of gifts for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal, October 20, 2006 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Ready to go
Left to right: Hamza Ilyas, Rebekah Bennett, Morghan Rhone, Freddie Hallows and Roshan Woods with shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, at Clifford C of E Infants School, Sheffield, October 3, 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Volunteers
Packing the shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child are Jane Simmonds, volunteer driver Frank Berry, warehouse manager Jenny Green, duty manager Jenny Pickering, volunteer drivers Ian Green and Brian Rodgers, November 2010 Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Hundreds of shoeboxes
Pictured at Birley Community Primary school, Hayfield Crescent, Sheffield, where pupils are seen with some of the hundreds of gift filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, December 7, 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell
