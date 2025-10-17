Tramcar No 44 on the Walkley route at South Road, Sheffieldplaceholder image
Tramcar No 44 on the Walkley route at South Road, Sheffield

Sheffield retro: 18 fascinating photos looking back at Walkley over the years including old cinema

By Jane Salt
Published 17th Oct 2025, 18:35 BST
Photos from our archive take a look back at the people, buildings and streets in the popular Sheffield district of Walkley from the early 1900s to the early 2000s

The old trams, cinema, pubs, shops and long demolished buildings feature in our Retro gallery.

We hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane.

A view of the shops on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield

1. Shopping centre

A view of the shops on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The old Walkley Palladium cinema, South Road, Sheffield

2. Cinema

The old Walkley Palladium cinema, South Road, Sheffield Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
The picturesque stone built dwelling-house known as Walkley Hall was demolished by the Corporation of Sheffield in January 1926 to permit the completion of the housing estate on Heavygate Road

3. Walkley Hall

The picturesque stone built dwelling-house known as Walkley Hall was demolished by the Corporation of Sheffield in January 1926 to permit the completion of the housing estate on Heavygate Road Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Bikers meet at Ruskin Park, Walkley, Sheffield, in April 1985

4. Bikers

Bikers meet at Ruskin Park, Walkley, Sheffield, in April 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice