These photos show young people, lost shops and buildings, charity events and more.
Do they bring back memories for you?
1. SuperKids
Sporty Spice Mel C put in an appearance at the Hilton Hotel, Sheffield, where the Star SuperKids awards were presented on September 12, 2000 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)
2. Moving on
Store manager Bob Spencer at the St Paul's Parade Army & General store that is soon to move, on March 20, 2000 Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Face Up
Firvale and Dore Junior School pupils with the posters they have designed for the Star Face Up appeal on January 18, 2000 Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)
4. Cole's
Cole Brothers department store, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, on January 25, 2000 Photo: Stuart Hastings