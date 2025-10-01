Young players in the Smoby National Table Football Championship met in competition at the Sheffield Wednesday ground. Seen are the boys with Football in the Community officer Andrew Stevens on March 28, 2000placeholder image
Young players in the Smoby National Table Football Championship met in competition at the Sheffield Wednesday ground. Seen are the boys with Football in the Community officer Andrew Stevens on March 28, 2000

Sheffield retro: 18 fascinating photos looking back at Sheffield in the year 2000

By Jane Salt
Published 1st Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Nostalgic photos from our archives take a look around all things Sheffield 25 years ago.

These photos show young people, lost shops and buildings, charity events and more.

Do they bring back memories for you?

Sporty Spice Mel C put in an appearance at the Hilton Hotel, Sheffield, where the Star SuperKids awards were presented on September 12, 2000

1. SuperKids

Sporty Spice Mel C put in an appearance at the Hilton Hotel, Sheffield, where the Star SuperKids awards were presented on September 12, 2000 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

Photo Sales
Store manager Bob Spencer at the St Paul's Parade Army & General store that is soon to move, on March 20, 2000

2. Moving on

Store manager Bob Spencer at the St Paul's Parade Army & General store that is soon to move, on March 20, 2000 Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Firvale and Dore Junior School pupils with the posters they have designed for the Star Face Up appeal on January 18, 2000

3. Face Up

Firvale and Dore Junior School pupils with the posters they have designed for the Star Face Up appeal on January 18, 2000 Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

Photo Sales
Cole Brothers department store, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, on January 25, 2000

4. Cole's

Cole Brothers department store, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, on January 25, 2000 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice