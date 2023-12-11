News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 18 fascinating photos looking back at Kelham Island Brewery

Our gallery of photographs takes a look back at Sheffield’s celebrated Kelham Island Brewery.
By Jane Salt
Published 11th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

These retro pictures include the founder and owner, Dave Wickett, the special brews produced, the staff and visitors to the brewery over the years.

1. Opening

Fred Burkinshaw, brewer of Gold Label, was the chief guest who opened the Kelham Island Brewery, with Dave Wicketts in May 1999 Photo: Stuart Hastings

2. First brew

Dave Wickett, centre, with the first brew at the Kelham Island Brewery with, left, Andrew Eccles and right, Paul Ward, March 1999 Photo: Stuart Hastings

3. New beers

Pictured at the launch of two new beers at the Kelham Island Brewery are the Provost of Sheffield Cathedral, The Very Reverend Michael Sadgrove,The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Trevor Bagshaw and Kelham Island Brewery owner Dave Wickett, April 5, 2000 Photo: Barry Richardson

4. HMS Sheffield

HMS Sheffield crew pictured with the flag of Kelham Island brewery at the Fat Cat. Brewery boss Dave Wickett is fourth left, October 2001 Photo: Roger Nadal

