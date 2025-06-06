Sports teams, community work and dancers feature in our retro gallery – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. Champions
Pictured are the King Ecgbert School Year 10 winners of the Inter Schools Rugby championships on October 3, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Cross country
Pictured on February 2, 1998 is the Newfield School cross country team. Left to right: Tom Grantham, Alex Whitam, Daniel Graham, Gary Shearstone, Simon Wharton, Rob Watson, Jonathan Wainwright and Daniel Jackson Photo: Paul Chappells
3. Technology team
This team of pupils from Hinde House School, Shiregreen, have won the final of a technology competition. Pictured, from left are Kristian Rodgers, Lauren Marshall, Matthew Glave, Laura Pearson, Gemma Allen-Slater and Tarnia Richardson (captain), on March 20, 1998 Photo: Dennis Lound
4. Artificial limbs
Tapton School pupils, from left, Ayesha Lewis, Antonia Martel and Sasha Smith, with their design for artificial limbs for a dog, on December 17, 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal
