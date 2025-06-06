Retiring head teacher Michael Hepworth pictured with pupils in costumes at Birkdale School, Sheffield, on July 3, 1998Retiring head teacher Michael Hepworth pictured with pupils in costumes at Birkdale School, Sheffield, on July 3, 1998
Sheffield retro: 18 fabulous 'blast from the past' photos looking back at schooldays in Sheffield in 1998

By Jane Salt
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:36 BST
Photos from our archive take us on trip down memory lane to life in Sheffield’s schools during the year 1998.

Sports teams, community work and dancers feature in our retro gallery – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Pictured are the King Ecgbert School Year 10 winners of the Inter Schools Rugby championships on October 3, 1998

1. Champions

Pictured are the King Ecgbert School Year 10 winners of the Inter Schools Rugby championships on October 3, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Pictured on February 2, 1998 is the Newfield School cross country team. Left to right: Tom Grantham, Alex Whitam, Daniel Graham, Gary Shearstone, Simon Wharton, Rob Watson, Jonathan Wainwright and Daniel Jackson

2. Cross country

Pictured on February 2, 1998 is the Newfield School cross country team. Left to right: Tom Grantham, Alex Whitam, Daniel Graham, Gary Shearstone, Simon Wharton, Rob Watson, Jonathan Wainwright and Daniel Jackson Photo: Paul Chappells

This team of pupils from Hinde House School, Shiregreen, have won the final of a technology competition. Pictured, from left are Kristian Rodgers, Lauren Marshall, Matthew Glave, Laura Pearson, Gemma Allen-Slater and Tarnia Richardson (captain), on March 20, 1998

3. Technology team

This team of pupils from Hinde House School, Shiregreen, have won the final of a technology competition. Pictured, from left are Kristian Rodgers, Lauren Marshall, Matthew Glave, Laura Pearson, Gemma Allen-Slater and Tarnia Richardson (captain), on March 20, 1998 Photo: Dennis Lound

Tapton School pupils, from left, Ayesha Lewis, Antonia Martel and Sasha Smith, with their design for artificial limbs for a dog, on December 17, 1998

4. Artificial limbs

Tapton School pupils, from left, Ayesha Lewis, Antonia Martel and Sasha Smith, with their design for artificial limbs for a dog, on December 17, 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal

