Sheffield retro: 18 colourful photos of school football players in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:29 BST
As the Euro 2024 Championships continue, our gallery of colourful photos takes a look back at Sheffield’s young soccer mad school football players of the 1990s.

Take a look through and see if you can recognise yourself or anyone you know.

Pictured at Bramall Lane SUFC Ground, where Abbeydale Grange's famed football team that has not had a booking for 5 years, get a yellow card from ref Glenn Turner before the start of their game with Notre Dame school, May 13, 1998

1. Yellow card

Pictured at Bramall Lane SUFC Ground, where Abbeydale Grange's famed football team that has not had a booking for 5 years, get a yellow card from ref Glenn Turner before the start of their game with Notre Dame school, May 13, 1998Photo: Waistell staff

Photo Sales
Ecclesfield Primary School U11 football side won the Sheffield Schools U11 seven-a-side league and got their hands on the trophy after it has been missing for the past ten years.Team members pictured are Billy Rowley, Thomas Strong, Lee Smith, Joe Woodhouse, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Fletcher, Lee Pagdin, Kieran Goff and Matthew Rowe, January 19, 1998

2. 7-a-side

Ecclesfield Primary School U11 football side won the Sheffield Schools U11 seven-a-side league and got their hands on the trophy after it has been missing for the past ten years.Team members pictured are Billy Rowley, Thomas Strong, Lee Smith, Joe Woodhouse, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Fletcher, Lee Pagdin, Kieran Goff and Matthew Rowe, January 19, 1998Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Birkdale Preparatory School Under-10's football team pictured in October 1999

3. Birkdale

Birkdale Preparatory School Under-10's football team pictured in October 1999Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Pictured is Mr Firth with some of his U16 Hinde House School football team that won the Sheffield League, Sheffield Cup and the South Yorkshire League, June 3, 1996

4. Hinde House

Pictured is Mr Firth with some of his U16 Hinde House School football team that won the Sheffield League, Sheffield Cup and the South Yorkshire League, June 3, 1996Photo: STEVE ELLIS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield