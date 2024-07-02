Take a look through and see if you can recognise yourself or anyone you know.
1. Yellow card
Pictured at Bramall Lane SUFC Ground, where Abbeydale Grange's famed football team that has not had a booking for 5 years, get a yellow card from ref Glenn Turner before the start of their game with Notre Dame school, May 13, 1998Photo: Waistell staff
2. 7-a-side
Ecclesfield Primary School U11 football side won the Sheffield Schools U11 seven-a-side league and got their hands on the trophy after it has been missing for the past ten years.Team members pictured are Billy Rowley, Thomas Strong, Lee Smith, Joe Woodhouse, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Fletcher, Lee Pagdin, Kieran Goff and Matthew Rowe, January 19, 1998Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Birkdale
Birkdale Preparatory School Under-10's football team pictured in October 1999Photo: Submitted
4. Hinde House
Pictured is Mr Firth with some of his U16 Hinde House School football team that won the Sheffield League, Sheffield Cup and the South Yorkshire League, June 3, 1996Photo: STEVE ELLIS