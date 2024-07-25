Sheffield retro: 18 captivating photos taking you back to the early 1900s

By Jane Salt
Published 25th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
A search of our archives brings you these captivating black and white images of Sheffield and its people in the early 1900s.

Our latest retro gallery shows a very different looking Sheffield more than a hundred years ago.

Joe Molinari with his famous ice cream cart in Beighton in the 1920s. Photo courtesy of Flo McNeil

1. Stop me and buy one

A view of Fargate and Arthur Davy & Sons, tea and coffee merchants, Sheffield, in the early 1900s. Photo submitted by Matthew Bell

2. Davy's

Staff at William Gunstone & Sons, Bakery, Sheffield, in the early 1920s. Photo submitted by Mary Palmer

3. Bakery

One of Sheffield's first motor buses pictured in 1913

4. First bus

