Our latest retro gallery shows a very different looking Sheffield more than a hundred years ago.
1. Stop me and buy one
Joe Molinari with his famous ice cream cart in Beighton in the 1920s. Photo courtesy of Flo McNeilPhoto: submitted
2. Davy's
A view of Fargate and Arthur Davy & Sons, tea and coffee merchants, Sheffield, in the early 1900s. Photo submitted by Matthew BellPhoto: Submitted
3. Bakery
Staff at William Gunstone & Sons, Bakery, Sheffield, in the early 1920s. Photo submitted by Mary PalmerPhoto: Star Reader Mary Palmer
4. First bus
One of Sheffield's first motor buses pictured in 1913Photo: submitted
