Sheffield retro: 18 black and white photos showing steel workers, factory workers and miners over the years

These fascinating black and white photographs show steel workers, factory workers and miners across South Yorkshire over the years.

Our retro gallery of pictures provides an insight into how the workforce and workplace has changed over the last century, including the use of pit ponies and the dangers of working in the mines and steelworks.

Platelayers at Steel Peech & Tozer pictured on December 4, 1935

1. Platelayers

Platelayers at Steel Peech & Tozer pictured on December 4, 1935 Photo: Submitted W Horne

A giant drum is suspended in the crane during loading operations at the Atlas Works of Firth Brown Limited, Sheffield.

2. Firth Brown

A giant drum is suspended in the crane during loading operations at the Atlas Works of Firth Brown Limited, Sheffield. Photo: Firth Brown Ltd.

Sheila Bland submitted this picture of her mother, Clara Burnand (second row down, 5th from left), who worked as a crane driver at English Steel Corporation, Sheffield, during the war.

3. ESC

Sheila Bland submitted this picture of her mother, Clara Burnand (second row down, 5th from left), who worked as a crane driver at English Steel Corporation, Sheffield, during the war. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The last coal to come out of the Thorncliffe Drift Colliery in 1955 after almost 100 years of continuous working

4. Last coal

The last coal to come out of the Thorncliffe Drift Colliery in 1955 after almost 100 years of continuous working Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

