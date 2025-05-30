Sheffield retro: 18 amazing photos looking back at growing up in Sheffield in the 60s and 70s

Access to technology like television and radio was more limited and children relied more on books, games, and their own imaginations for entertainment.

Here we bring you some of our favourite photos of children playing during the 1960s and 1970s.

Do you think life was better for kids back in the good old days?

1 . Out of school Boys enjoying the great outdoors during the school holidays in April 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Youth club Enjoying a game of snooker at Meynell Youth Club on October 24 ,1967 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Church Parade Sheffield area Life Boys make their way through Fitzalan Square for the annual Church Parade at the Victoria Hall, Sheffield, on November 25, 1962 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Playing out Children playing in Sheffield in August 1967 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales