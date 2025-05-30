How many children can you get on a roundabout? Pictured at the Countess Road playground, Sheffield, on April 24, 1962How many children can you get on a roundabout? Pictured at the Countess Road playground, Sheffield, on April 24, 1962
How many children can you get on a roundabout? Pictured at the Countess Road playground, Sheffield, on April 24, 1962

Sheffield retro: 18 amazing photos looking back at growing up in Sheffield in the 60s and 70s

By Jane Salt
Published 30th May 2025, 09:03 BST
It was the days before mobile phones and iPads when children spent more time playing outside with their friends.

Access to technology like television and radio was more limited and children relied more on books, games, and their own imaginations for entertainment.

Here we bring you some of our favourite photos of children playing during the 1960s and 1970s.

Do you think life was better for kids back in the good old days?

Boys enjoying the great outdoors during the school holidays in April 1971

1. Out of school

Boys enjoying the great outdoors during the school holidays in April 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Enjoying a game of snooker at Meynell Youth Club on October 24 ,1967

2. Youth club

Enjoying a game of snooker at Meynell Youth Club on October 24 ,1967 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Sheffield area Life Boys make their way through Fitzalan Square for the annual Church Parade at the Victoria Hall, Sheffield, on November 25, 1962

3. Church Parade

Sheffield area Life Boys make their way through Fitzalan Square for the annual Church Parade at the Victoria Hall, Sheffield, on November 25, 1962 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Children playing in Sheffield in August 1967

4. Playing out

Children playing in Sheffield in August 1967 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice