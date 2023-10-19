News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 weird and wacky photos show Rag Parade in Sheffield over the years

In years gone by, a week of fundraising frivolity took over the city centre as Sheffield University students raised money for charity.
By Jane Salt
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST

Decorated floats, a boat race, the annual Rag Fairy, and the Twikker rag mag were just some of the innovative money-raising schemes they came up with for good causes in Sheffield.

In this retro photo gallery, we take a look back at some of the weird and wacky things the students used to get up to.

Have you got fond memories of the University Rag Parades?

Watched by the crowds, the 1976 Rag Fairy prances in front of the Town Hall, October 23, 1976

1. Fairy

Watched by the crowds, the 1976 Rag Fairy prances in front of the Town Hall, October 23, 1976 Photo: Sheffied Newspapers

Part of the fearful battle which took place in front of the Town Hall between this monster and its attackers in the Sheffield University Rag Parade, October 26, 1974

2. Battle

Part of the fearful battle which took place in front of the Town Hall between this monster and its attackers in the Sheffield University Rag Parade, October 26, 1974 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Crowds watch as one of the Sheffield Rag Day Parade floats passes the Town Hall, October 23,1976

3. Crowds

Crowds watch as one of the Sheffield Rag Day Parade floats passes the Town Hall, October 23,1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Students risking life and limb in the University Rag Boat Race, October 1970

4. Down De Dirty Don

Students risking life and limb in the University Rag Boat Race, October 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

