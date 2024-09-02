Sheffield retro: 17 throwback photos saluting bar staff of the 1990s and noughties

By Robert Cumber
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 06:45 BST

From mastering the art of pouring the perfect pint to keeping punters in order, it’s not easy being a bar person.

This retro photo gallery salutes the men and women who kept the drinks flowing at pubs and bars around Sheffield during the 90s and noughties.

How many of these watering holes and the staff who worked there do you remember?

September is ‘Food and Drink Month’ for The Star, where we will be celebrating what’s great about the offering in the Steel City.

Sheffield has had some great pubs in the past and that continues today, with a great selection still available.

Pat Markham is pictured celebrating 30 years working as a barmaid at the Sicey Hotel, in Shiregreen

1. Sicey Hotel

Pat Markham is pictured celebrating 30 years working as a barmaid at the Sicey Hotel, in Shiregreen Photo: Steve Ellis (Staff)

Landlord Simon Gagg and bar staff member Margaret Lewin at the Red Lion pub, Charles Street, Sheffield

2. Red Lion

Landlord Simon Gagg and bar staff member Margaret Lewin at the Red Lion pub, Charles Street, Sheffield Photo: Mike Waistell

Head barman Alex Swanston and waitress Laura Watts at Champs, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in May 2002

3. Champs

Head barman Alex Swanston and waitress Laura Watts at Champs, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in May 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal

Bar staff Angela Ansell and Laura Bunting watch the races with locals in the tent at The Sherwood pub, Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, in March 2004

4. The Sherwood

Bar staff Angela Ansell and Laura Bunting watch the races with locals in the tent at The Sherwood pub, Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, in March 2004 Photo: Roger Nadal

