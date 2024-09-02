This retro photo gallery salutes the men and women who kept the drinks flowing at pubs and bars around Sheffield during the 90s and noughties.

How many of these watering holes and the staff who worked there do you remember?

September is ‘Food and Drink Month’ for The Star, where we will be celebrating what’s great about the offering in the Steel City.

Sheffield has had some great pubs in the past and that continues today, with a great selection still available.

1 . Sicey Hotel Pat Markham is pictured celebrating 30 years working as a barmaid at the Sicey Hotel, in Shiregreen Photo: Steve Ellis (Staff) Photo Sales

2 . Red Lion Landlord Simon Gagg and bar staff member Margaret Lewin at the Red Lion pub, Charles Street, Sheffield Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

3 . Champs Head barman Alex Swanston and waitress Laura Watts at Champs, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in May 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales