It is hard to believe that some of these photos were taken more than 40 years ago.
The 17 randomly selected pictures from our archive take us on a trip down memory lane to the people, places and events of Sheffield in the early 1980s.
Enjoy scrolling through and reminiscing.
1. Star Walk
On your marks! The annual Star Walk sets off down Sheffield High Street in 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Department Store
Schofields Department Store, Sheffield, pictured in 1982. Formerly Cockayne's Department Store Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Fire
A serious fire broke out in the the Classic Cinema in February 1984, following which the remains of the cinema were demolished Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Classic Cinema
The old Classic Cinema in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, pictured in November 1982. The cinema originally opened as the Electra Palace on February 10, 1911 and then as the News Theatre in 1945 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers