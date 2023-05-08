News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 random pictures that perfectly capture city life in the 1980s

It is hard to believe that some of these photos were taken more than 40 years ago.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 8th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The 17 randomly selected pictures from our archive take us on a trip down memory lane to the people, places and events of Sheffield in the early 1980s.

Enjoy scrolling through and reminiscing.

On your marks! The annual Star Walk sets off down Sheffield High Street in 1981

1. Star Walk

On your marks! The annual Star Walk sets off down Sheffield High Street in 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Schofields Department Store, Sheffield, pictured in 1982. Formerly Cockayne's Department Store

2. Department Store

Schofields Department Store, Sheffield, pictured in 1982. Formerly Cockayne's Department Store Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A serious fire broke out in the the Classic Cinema in February 1984, following which the remains of the cinema were demolished

3. Fire

A serious fire broke out in the the Classic Cinema in February 1984, following which the remains of the cinema were demolished Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The old Classic Cinema in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, pictured in November 1982. The cinema originally opened as the Electra Palace on February 10, 1911 and then as the News Theatre in 1945

4. Classic Cinema

The old Classic Cinema in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, pictured in November 1982. The cinema originally opened as the Electra Palace on February 10, 1911 and then as the News Theatre in 1945 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

