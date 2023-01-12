These 17 pictures from our archives will take you right back in time to Sheffield in 1990.
Perhaps you can spot someone you know. Do these images bring back happy memories?
*Pictures sourced by Jane Salt.
1. Famous visitor
Actor and film star Omar Sharif visits Meadowhall in September 1990, much to the delight of the ladies present
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Barrel push
Customers at the Noah's Ark Pub, Crookes, take part in a barrel push as part of the 27 hour Telethon 90 charity extravaganza in May 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Swimming
A view of Heeley Swimming Baths in 1990
Photo: Submitted
4. Ceremony
Dr Primo Nebiolo, President of the IAAF, began the official filling of the Ponds Forge swimming pool at a ceremony on October 9, 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers