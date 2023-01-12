News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 pictures to transport you back in time to 1990

These 17 pictures from our archives will take you right back in time to Sheffield in 1990.

By Lee Peace
5 minutes ago

Perhaps you can spot someone you know. Do these images bring back happy memories?

*Pictures sourced by Jane Salt.

1. Famous visitor

Actor and film star Omar Sharif visits Meadowhall in September 1990, much to the delight of the ladies present

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Barrel push

Customers at the Noah's Ark Pub, Crookes, take part in a barrel push as part of the 27 hour Telethon 90 charity extravaganza in May 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Swimming

A view of Heeley Swimming Baths in 1990

Photo: Submitted

4. Ceremony

Dr Primo Nebiolo, President of the IAAF, began the official filling of the Ponds Forge swimming pool at a ceremony on October 9, 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

