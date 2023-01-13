News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 pictures to take you back to 1991 - a year which saw a royal visit, the World Student Games and school closures

These 17 pictures from our archives will transport you back to 1991.

By Lee Peace
8 minutes ago

The year saw a royal visit, the World Student Games and school closures.

1. Happy mums

Princess Diana with a group of happy new mothers at the Jessop Hospital, Sheffield, in July 1991

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Meeting wellwishers

Princess Diana meets the gathered crowds when she visits the Sheffield Cutlers Hall, July 16, 1991

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Getting ready

Guides busy preparing the flats at the Games Village in readiness for the World Student Games, June 1991

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Volunteers

Young volunteers at the World Student Games Village in May 1991

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

