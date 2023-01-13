These 17 pictures from our archives will transport you back to 1991.
The year saw a royal visit, the World Student Games and school closures.
1. Happy mums
Princess Diana with a group of happy new mothers at the Jessop Hospital, Sheffield, in July 1991
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Meeting wellwishers
Princess Diana meets the gathered crowds when she visits the Sheffield Cutlers Hall, July 16, 1991
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Getting ready
Guides busy preparing the flats at the Games Village in readiness for the World Student Games, June 1991
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Volunteers
Young volunteers at the World Student Games Village in May 1991
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers