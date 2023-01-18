News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 pictures that perfectly capture life in the city in 1992

A search of our archives brings you these 17 fascinating pictures from 1992.

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

Can you see anyone you know?

1. Petition

Dozens of protestors handed in a petition at Sheffield Town Hall against proposals to close the Sheaf and Castle Markets, August 27, 1992

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Entertainment

The Swamp Circus entertains the crowds in the city centre in May 1992

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Beavering about

The Eager Beavers buses run throughout Sheffield in 1992

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Dancers

The Constance Grant School of Dance pictured in May 1992

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

