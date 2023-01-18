A search of our archives brings you these 17 fascinating pictures from 1992.
Can you see anyone you know?
1. Petition
Dozens of protestors handed in a petition at Sheffield Town Hall against proposals to close the Sheaf and Castle Markets, August 27, 1992
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Entertainment
The Swamp Circus entertains the crowds in the city centre in May 1992
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Beavering about
The Eager Beavers buses run throughout Sheffield in 1992
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Dancers
The Constance Grant School of Dance pictured in May 1992
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers