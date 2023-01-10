News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 pictures of much-missed shops that have been lost including Redgates, Debenhams and C&A

Sheffield city centre looks very different to how it did a decade ago, with John Lewis and Debenhams among the latest big names to disappear.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago

Wind the clock back further and there are so many famous shops which have been lost over the years, from Redgates at the top of The Moor, the fondly remembered toy shop which was like a magical world for generations of children, to C&A and Woolworth. In fact, Atkinsons department store, at the bottom of The Moor, stands out as one of the few constants in the city centre during decades of change.

We’ve had a look through the archives to bring you these nostalgic photos of some of Sheffield's favourite and most-missed shops which have disappeared for good. As the mad Christmas shopping rush begins, this photo gallery will help take you back to a different era on the high street, long before the days of Amazon.

1. Famous visitor at Redgates

Television presenter Leslie Crowther, of Crackerjack fame, pictured at Redgates toy store in Sheffield, surrounded by a crowd of smiling youngsters, on November 22, 1975

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Banners

When Attercliffe was a thriving shopping district of Sheffield, Banners department store was the jewel in the crown. People fondly remember the wooden escalators, the tube system used to send money around the store and the little coins you could only spend in Banners

Photo: JPI

3. Redgates

Redgates toy shop again, pictured here in 1986, with this photo giving a better idea of the scale of the shop at the top of The Moor in Sheffield city centre

Photo: Nancy Fielder

4. Brightside & Carbrook Co-op Store

The famous spiral staircase in the Brightside & Carbrook Co-op Store, at Castle House, Sheffield, in 1964. It's now part of trendy foodhall Kommune

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

