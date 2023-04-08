News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
14 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
15 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
15 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
17 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
18 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Sheffield retro: 17 pictures capturing Easter scenes in the city down the years

Easter is upon us, so we have delved into our archives to bring you these bank holiday scenes from yesteryear.

By Jane Salt
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Do these images bring back good memories?

Licking her lips in anticipation of the forthcoming feast is 4-years-old Patricia Wells, one of the patients of the Sheffield Children's Hospital, who helped to dispose of this giant Easter egg presented to the hospital by Sheffield department store, Walsh's... March 1967

1. Giant egg

Licking her lips in anticipation of the forthcoming feast is 4-years-old Patricia Wells, one of the patients of the Sheffield Children's Hospital, who helped to dispose of this giant Easter egg presented to the hospital by Sheffield department store, Walsh's... March 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The "Stations of the Cross" annual inter-denominational Procession of Witness, pictured on Norfolk Street, Sheffield Friday April 9, 1971

2. Procession

The "Stations of the Cross" annual inter-denominational Procession of Witness, pictured on Norfolk Street, Sheffield Friday April 9, 1971 Photo: George Heppinstall staff

Photo Sales
Easter Passion Play at St. Hilda's Church, Sheffield, 1949 - picture submitted Mrs M Fields

3. Easter Play

Easter Passion Play at St. Hilda's Church, Sheffield, 1949 - picture submitted Mrs M Fields Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Easter chicks on display at Hawkes egg shop, Middlewood Road, Sheffield...April 1969

4. Chicks

Easter chicks on display at Hawkes egg shop, Middlewood Road, Sheffield...April 1969 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Sheffield