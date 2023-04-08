Easter is upon us, so we have delved into our archives to bring you these bank holiday scenes from yesteryear.
Do these images bring back good memories?
1. Giant egg
Licking her lips in anticipation of the forthcoming feast is 4-years-old Patricia Wells, one of the patients of the Sheffield Children's Hospital, who helped to dispose of this giant Easter egg presented to the hospital by Sheffield department store, Walsh's... March 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Procession
The "Stations of the Cross" annual inter-denominational Procession of Witness, pictured on Norfolk Street, Sheffield Friday April 9, 1971 Photo: George Heppinstall staff
3. Easter Play
Easter Passion Play at St. Hilda's Church, Sheffield, 1949 - picture submitted Mrs M Fields Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Chicks
Easter chicks on display at Hawkes egg shop, Middlewood Road, Sheffield...April 1969 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd