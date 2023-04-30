News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
20 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
22 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Sheffield retro: 17 photos to take you back to 1979, including Wards Brewery and swimmers at Longley Park

It was the year Margaret Thatcher swept to power and Nottingham Forest won their first European Cup.

By Robert Cumber
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

In Sheffield in 1979, as these retro photos show, bathers were making a splash in Longley Park, Wards Brewery was still booming and crowds gathered for a rock festival in Weston Park. It was also the year of the so-called ‘Boxing Day Massacre’, as Sheffield Wednesday beat Sheffield United 4-0 in the clubs’ first league meeting since 1971.

Sledging in Bingham Park, a horse-drawn carriage at Fargate and a boat trip down the canal for a group of excited youngsters are among the other moments captured in these evocative black and white photos from 1979, which are sure to bring memories flooding back for those of a certain age.

Bathers at Longley Park swimming pool, in Sheffield, on April 4, 1979

1. Longley Park swimming pool

Bathers at Longley Park swimming pool, in Sheffield, on April 4, 1979 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
The Old Royal Mail Coach from London to Edinburgh called in at Sheffield on August 30, 1979, at the top of Fargate.

2. Mail coach

The Old Royal Mail Coach from London to Edinburgh called in at Sheffield on August 30, 1979, at the top of Fargate. Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United on December 26, 1979 - a match which would go down in history as the 'Boxing Day Massacre'.

3. Sheffield derby

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United on December 26, 1979 - a match which would go down in history as the 'Boxing Day Massacre'. Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales
Youngsters from the Beighton Play Scheme aboard Princess Katharine leaving the Sheffield Canal Basin for a trip down the South Yorkshire Navigation Canal on August 13, 1979.

4. Boat trip on the canal

Youngsters from the Beighton Play Scheme aboard Princess Katharine leaving the Sheffield Canal Basin for a trip down the South Yorkshire Navigation Canal on August 13, 1979. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Nottingham ForestSheffieldMargaret ThatcherSheffield WednesdaySheffield UnitedFargate