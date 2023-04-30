Sheffield retro: 17 photos to take you back to 1979, including Wards Brewery and swimmers at Longley Park
It was the year Margaret Thatcher swept to power and Nottingham Forest won their first European Cup.
By Robert Cumber
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
In Sheffield in 1979, as these retro photos show, bathers were making a splash in Longley Park, Wards Brewery was still booming and crowds gathered for a rock festival in Weston Park. It was also the year of the so-called ‘Boxing Day Massacre’, as Sheffield Wednesday beat Sheffield United 4-0 in the clubs’ first league meeting since 1971.
Sledging in Bingham Park, a horse-drawn carriage at Fargate and a boat trip down the canal for a group of excited youngsters are among the other moments captured in these evocative black and white photos from 1979, which are sure to bring memories flooding back for those of a certain age.
