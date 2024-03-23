1. Promotion
Sheffield United fans celebrate their teams promotion to the first division, May 5, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Bassett's
George Bassett & Co. Ltd., pictured on January 24, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Truck pull
Staff from Henry Boot Limited take part in a sponsored truck pull, August 20, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Off to the pictures
All the newspaper boys and girls in South Yorkshire were treated to a visit to the cinema in Sheffield in November 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers