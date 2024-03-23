Sheffield retro: 17 photos taking a look back at all things Sheffield in 1990

It was the year of the poll tax protests, the reopening of the Lyceum Theatre, the opening of Meadowhall and much more.
By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

Can you remember any of these people, places or events in Sheffield from 1990?

Sheffield United fans celebrate their teams promotion to the first division, May 5, 1990

1. Promotion

Sheffield United fans celebrate their teams promotion to the first division, May 5, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
George Bassett & Co. Ltd., pictured on January 24, 1990

2. Bassett's

George Bassett & Co. Ltd., pictured on January 24, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Staff from Henry Boot Limited take part in a sponsored truck pull, August 20, 1990

3. Truck pull

Staff from Henry Boot Limited take part in a sponsored truck pull, August 20, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
All the newspaper boys and girls in South Yorkshire were treated to a visit to the cinema in Sheffield in November 1990

4. Off to the pictures

All the newspaper boys and girls in South Yorkshire were treated to a visit to the cinema in Sheffield in November 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhall