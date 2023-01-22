Sheffield’s Park Hill flats are among the city’s most recognisable landmarks, with the brutalist blocks looming over the city centre from on high.

The huge concrete apartment complex, completed in 1961, continues to divide opinion but is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance, celebrated in music, art and on stage in the award-winning musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge.

When they were built, replacing rows of rundown back-to-back housing, the flats at Park Hill were among the most civil engineering projects of their day. The 995 flats and maisonettes were linked by bridges – famously dubbed ‘streets in the sky’ – which were wide enough to accommodate milk floats. There were four pubs – The Earl George on The Pavement, The Link and the Scottish Queen on Gilbert Row, and the Parkway on Hague Row – and 31 shops.

Park Hill hasn’t always been as well loved as it is today, with the newly refurbished flats becoming among the city’s most sought-after addresses. But as these photos from the archives show it has been home throughout its six decades to a thriving community.

1. Community chippy Denise Ford, chair of Park Hill Tennants Association; Alishia Juels, staff; Christine Kamara, secretary of Park Hill Tennants Association; and Dawn Norton, staff, trying out chips at Park Hill Community Fisheries in December 2003

2. Dempseys Dempseys at Park Hill, Sheffield, pictured in June 1961

3. Mister T's Five-year-old Tyler Sterling gets the star treatment from Trevor Darien at Mister T's hairdressers at The Pavent, Park Hill, Sheffield. Trevor had recently travelled to London to do the hair on the set of Geri Halliwell's video

4. The Pavement Sheffield's Park Hill flats had 31 shops when they were opened in 1961. This picture, taken in 1964, shows a sign directing people to The Pavement shopping centre