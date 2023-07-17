News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman, 40, in critical condition in hospital after being hit by car
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Sheffield retro: 17 photos of hairdressers and their salons in Sheffield over the years

They keep the city looking smart and stylish, providing us with everything from a short back and sides to the latest trend.
By Robert Cumber
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST

Today we salute Sheffield’s hairdressers past and present with this retro photo gallery of hair stylists and their salons stretching back more than a century from 2014 to 1905. These archive images show how fashions, along with the city’s streets and shopfronts, have changed considerably over the years.

How many of these salons and the characters who ran them, deserving of credit as much for their skills with the scissors as for their uncanny ability to make awkward small talk about your holidays, do you remember?

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Judy's ladies hairdressing salon, on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989.

1. Judy's

Judy's ladies hairdressing salon, on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Hairdresser Lisa Carter with a young customer at JJ's Hair Stylists, on Buchanan Road, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, in September 2004.

2. JJ's Hair Stylists

Hairdresser Lisa Carter with a young customer at JJ's Hair Stylists, on Buchanan Road, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, in September 2004. Photo: Picture Sheffield/SLAI/David Bocking

Photo Sales
Owner Qian Qian pictured in 2014 at Yuen Hing Salon, in Highfield, which was the first Chinese hairdresser's in Sheffield.

3. Yuen Hing Salon

Owner Qian Qian pictured in 2014 at Yuen Hing Salon, in Highfield, which was the first Chinese hairdresser's in Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Gemma Thorpe/SCC

Photo Sales
Susan ladies and gents hairdresser, also known as Seventy Four, on Annesley Road, Greenhill, Sheffield, beside the greengrocers Kath & Tom, in September 1987.

4. Susan

Susan ladies and gents hairdresser, also known as Seventy Four, on Annesley Road, Greenhill, Sheffield, beside the greengrocers Kath & Tom, in September 1987. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Sheffield