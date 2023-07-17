Sheffield retro: 17 photos of hairdressers and their salons in Sheffield over the years
They keep the city looking smart and stylish, providing us with everything from a short back and sides to the latest trend.
By Robert Cumber
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST
Today we salute Sheffield’s hairdressers past and present with this retro photo gallery of hair stylists and their salons stretching back more than a century from 2014 to 1905. These archive images show how fashions, along with the city’s streets and shopfronts, have changed considerably over the years.
How many of these salons and the characters who ran them, deserving of credit as much for their skills with the scissors as for their uncanny ability to make awkward small talk about your holidays, do you remember?
All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
