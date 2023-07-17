They keep the city looking smart and stylish, providing us with everything from a short back and sides to the latest trend.

Today we salute Sheffield’s hairdressers past and present with this retro photo gallery of hair stylists and their salons stretching back more than a century from 2014 to 1905. These archive images show how fashions, along with the city’s streets and shopfronts, have changed considerably over the years.

How many of these salons and the characters who ran them, deserving of credit as much for their skills with the scissors as for their uncanny ability to make awkward small talk about your holidays, do you remember?

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Judy's Judy's ladies hairdressing salon, on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . JJ's Hair Stylists Hairdresser Lisa Carter with a young customer at JJ's Hair Stylists, on Buchanan Road, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, in September 2004. Photo: Picture Sheffield/SLAI/David Bocking Photo Sales

3 . Yuen Hing Salon Owner Qian Qian pictured in 2014 at Yuen Hing Salon, in Highfield, which was the first Chinese hairdresser's in Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Gemma Thorpe/SCC Photo Sales

4 . Susan Susan ladies and gents hairdresser, also known as Seventy Four, on Annesley Road, Greenhill, Sheffield, beside the greengrocers Kath & Tom, in September 1987. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

